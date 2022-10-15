Adele Williamson has been nominated for Best Eyelash Extensions in the prestigious UK Hair and Beauty Awards, following on from three previous nominations last year.

The awards are held annually and the finals will be in Birmingham towards the end of April with the chance of nominated businesses winning regional or national honours in recognition of the work they do.

Adele, aged 39 and from Pontefract, started “Adele Williamson Beauty” and began her training four years ago. She has gone from strength to strength, earning nominations for her eyelash and eyebrow work for the 2022 competition, along with this year’s nomination.

Pontefract stylist Adele Williamson with her most recent nomination certificate

The 2022 awards are currently underway, with Adele attending the events as a nominee hopeful of taking home a prize.

Based on the Avant estate in Pontefract, Adele, who has been working for four years, said: “I got started after I had my first baby. I'm trained in several treatments but I specialise in brows and lashes.”

She said her journey had not always been smooth sailing as soon after she got started her husband Matthew contracted Covid during Christmas 2019.

"He was really ill. He was hospitalised for three weeks, and I was unable to see him. I had to wait for daily calls from the doctors to tell me how he was”.

Some of the other awards Adele has been nominated for over the years

Thankfully her husband recovered, and with the support of him and her two young children Noah and Lucas, Adele has gone from strength to strength, earning multiple nominations – and doesn’t see any signs of stopping.

“I’m currently doing a teaching diploma so my next step is to train people in brows and lashes - I’m so busy now up to Christmas that I’ll be starting to offer that in the new year.

In the next two years I’m hoping to have opened a large salon in Pontefract and then be looking into opening a second salon soon after – the master plan is to have four salons at least!”