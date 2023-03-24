Stephen Brennan, of Belle Vue Avenue, will run the 26.2mile long route in the capital next month, raising money for the Rainbow Trust children’s charity.

The charity, which supports children with life-threatening or life-limiting illnesses and their families, is close to Stephen’s heart as it is a charity that his late father started supporting over 20 years ago.

He said: "My father chose to support the Rainbow Trust when I was around 15 after learning a regular at the pub he used to run was being supported by the charity, and it became the go-to over the years.

"My dad passed away eight years ago, and knowing that this was one of his main charities that he supported, I want to carry on his legacy of raising money for them.”

Stephen, 37, who has not run in a marathon before, is ramping up his training before the big day on Sunday, April 23.

“I applied to run in the marathon on a whim. I thought that it would be a bit of a challenge and something different,” he said.

"I’ve been training since October, it has been a steep learning curve but I am enjoying it.

"I walk most places, to the train station for work and when I take my kids to school, but running has become my thing.

"I know times are hard, but every donation is spurring me on, the support I’ve had has been amazing. Anything anyone can spare will be gratefully received.”

