Remember shopping here? Take a behind the doors of Castleford’s former Poundstretcher branch.

Poundstretcher’s Castleford branch opened in the mid-2000s and was located on Carlton Street, on the junction with Station Street, occupying a large, 32,649 sq ft building which itself dates back to 1974.

Poundstretcher (previously styled as £-stretcher) is a chain of discount stores that operated across the United Kingdom that sold a variety of low-priced items including home basics, garden and kitchen items and furniture.

In 2018, this branch was featured on the Channel 4 documentary Saving Poundstretcher; in which senior management tried to turn the store into a prototype for other shops.

In the documentary, it was stated the Castleford branch was taking £12,000 a week; only half of what it needed to take to be profitable.

Ultimately, it closed its doors for good in early 2019.

The building is now completely stripped and devoid of almost all Poundstretcher features, besides some old leaflets and baskets.

The vacant site is currently for sale on RightMove where it states that the premises comprises of a 3 storey retail unit suitable for a variety of uses.

