Look out for Santa on his sleigh rides through Wakefield this Christmas

The routes of Santa's sleigh rides around Wakefield for 2019 have been unveiled.

The jolly man in red will be making his way along the streets from Monday, December 9 with a little help from the Rotary Club of Wakefield.

On Monday, he will be taking a break from reading your Christmas list and is off on his sleigh around Pinders Heath.

Keep your eyes peeled!

On Tuesday, December 10 he will be in the Pledwick area, Monday, December 16 the Mountbatten area of Sandal and on Tuesday, December 17 around Thornes Moor*.

The visits will be between 6pm and 8pm - so keep your eyes peeled!

Santa will be joined by his snowmen helpers for this year's popular event.

*The streets in Thornes Santa is hoping to visit are Thornes Moor Road/Close/Drive and Avenue, Brackendale Road, Muirfield Drive, Troon Way, Cedar Mews, Cypress Court and Spruce Court.