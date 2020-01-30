Lord Adebowale steps down as Turning Point Wakefield charity boss

A lord from Wakefield has stepped down as chief executive of a mental health and substance abuse treatment charity.

Lord Adebowale will leave Turning Point to become the chairman of the NHS Confederation.

The former Thornes House School pupil has been chief executive at the social care charity for nearly 20 years.

He will leave at the end of March and be replaced by group managing director Julie Bass.

Lord Adebowale said: “Turning Point has been such an important part of my life. I leave optimistic about its future and knowing that the organisation’s best years are ahead.

“After nearly 20 years in the role, I’ve seen Turning Point grow to support over 100,000 people in the last year alone and to employ around 4,320 people.

"Turnover has also grown from £20m to £131m during that time. “I’ve seen the transformation in delivery and quality of our services.

"Turning Point has never lost sight of the people it supports and they remain the heart of the organisation, driving it towards an even brighter future.

“It’s been such a privilege to work with a brilliant team across all our services, and be involved in the leadership of an organisation that I’m proud of every day. I’ll forever remain a supporter of team Turning Point and the people they serve."