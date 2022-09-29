Standing at 164ft and boasting Yorkshire’s tallest spire, an abseil down Wakefield Cathedral is certainly a challenge which will require a great deal of bravery, and indeed fitness, with participants first required to tackle the 170 spiralled-steps to the top of the tower before the descent.

Amongst the fundraisers taking part is Lord St Oswald, president of Wakefield Hospice.

Speaking about the challenge he said: “I am immensely proud to be the president of Wakefield Hospice. My family and I have a very long association with this incredible charity which has provided care to thousands of patients and their families for over three decades.

Abseilers will scale Wakefield Cathedral to raise money for Wakefield Hospice.

“When I was asked to take part in a charity abseil for the hospice I simply couldn’t say no. Abseiling over 160ft down the tower of Wakefield Cathedral will certainly be an amazing experience, one I have done before, however knowing the difference my fundraising will make to a cause close to my heart is more than enough motivation to help me on my way.”

People visiting Wakefield city centre can expect to see the brave fundraisers abseiling down the cathedral tower all day between 9am and 4pm, with all funds raised contributing towards the charity’s recently launched Resilience Appeal.

Helen Knowles, Director of Income Generation at the hospice, added: “In July this year we launched our Resilience Appeal, aiming to raise an additional £250,000 over the next year to combat the current financial challenges, whilst safeguarding the hospice’s financial position as we look to keep offering our services for patients and families across the district.

“From everyone at Wakefield Hospice we would like to extend our deepest gratitude to all of our abseilers taking on this extraordinary challenge this weekend, and to all their friends, colleagues and families who have kindly supported them with sponsorship too.”

