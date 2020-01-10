Lorna hopes to 'build trust' with new role at Coalfields Regeneration Trust

The Coalfields Regeneration Trust, the only organisation dedicated to supporting the 5.7 million people living in former mining communities throughout the UK, has appointed a new community engagement coordinator.

Thanks to a strategic partnership with Yorkshire Sport Foundation, which part-funds the position, Lorna Catchpole is working to facilitate community engagement, forge strong relationships with people and build capacity and resilience in Airedale.

With a focus on improving the health and wellbeing of residents, Lorna will support the community to develop and shape sport and opportunities for physical activities that will encourage residents to become more active and engaged.

Lorna will work with the community, stakeholders, councillors and employers to address the social and economic obstacles that remain within the coalfield communities.

Lorna, who previously gained valuable experience when she worked on estates through her role as a neighbourhood ranger at Chesterfield Borough Council, said: “It seems more important than ever to facilitate opportunities to think outside the box and give people hope and a reason for wanting to work towards supporting each other, engaging and feeling better.

“This role gives me the chance to exchange ideas with people in an accessible and creative way, to bring about productive plans, activities and workshops.

“I understand that Airedale is still facing significant challenges in relation to unemployment, skills and health and wellbeing, but I feel that through collaboration with councils, stakeholders and other community-based organisations, we can make a lasting and positive difference for generations to come.”

