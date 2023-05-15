Lorry driver arrested after 19-year-old killed in motorway crash at Ferrybridge
Police are appealing for witnesses after a crash on the A1 in which a 19-year-old woman died.
The crash happened shortly after 6.10pm on Saturday, May 13, and involved a black Audi A3 and a Man heavy goods vehicle.
The Audi was travelling on the northbound A1 near junction 41 (Ferrybridge) when it was in collision with the back of the other vehicle.
The 19-year-old female driver of the Audi sadly died of her injuries.
Three other passengers in the Audi suffered minor injuries as a result of the collision.
The driver of the HGV was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has been bailed pending further enquiries.
Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have video footage of it or the circumstances leading up to it is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Enquiry Team on 101, or go online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 1477 of 13/5.