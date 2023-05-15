Lorry driver arrested after 19-year-old killed in motorway crash at Ferrybridge

The crash happened shortly after 6.10pm on Saturday, May 13, and involved a black Audi A3 and a Man heavy goods vehicle.

The Audi was travelling on the northbound A1 near junction 41 (Ferrybridge) when it was in collision with the back of the other vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 19-year-old female driver of the Audi sadly died of her injuries.

The Audi was travelling on the northbound A1 near junction 41 (Ferrybridge) when it was in collision with the rear of the other vehicle.

Three other passengers in the Audi suffered minor injuries as a result of the collision.

The driver of the HGV was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad