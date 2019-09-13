Love Island 2020: Here's how you can apply to be on next year's reality show

If you fancy yourself as the next Tommy Fury, Ovie Soko or Amber Gill then this is how you can appear on Love Island 2020.

If you’ve got the kind of flexible schedule that will allow an eight week holiday then you may be in with a chance of getting cast on the popular ITV2 reality series Love Island next year.

You can now apply to be on Love Island 2020.

How can I apply for Love Island 2020?

Applications for the winter Love Island are now open, with the application process closing for the first series of 2020 closing on November 30 2019.

The new series is reportedly going to have a smaller cast than Love Island 2019, with the casting team already approaching potential Islanders.

Though be warned – only six of this year’s 36 Islanders made it to the show through its application process – the remaining 30 were put forward by management, or scouted by casting teams.

What does the application process involve?

You will be asked to fill out some forms, send through a minute-long video explaining why you’re a good fit for the villa, along with a series of filter-free selfies.

If you want to apply click here