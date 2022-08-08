The couple raised almost £6,000 through the charity football game yesterday.

Clara and her boyfriend Ryan McCarthy organised a charity football match at Ossett United FC on Sunday to raise money for the hospice after her mum, Stephanie, 54, was diagnosed with terminal stage four bowel cancer that has spread to other parts of her body.

She is currently going through a round of chemotherapy and Clara said she is doing well considering her diagnosis.

Clara’s grandmother, Doreen Grist, spent the last days of her life in Wakefield Hospice with breast cancer and Clara is aware that the hospice may need to help her mum in the future.

Around 35 people were involved in the game with volunteers running the various raffle stalls and BBQ.

They raised around £5694 on the day with a donation of £1000 from Fuel Express, with over 500 people turning up to watch the match.

The game was played by family and friends of Clara and Ryan.

Clara said: “The game was only yesterday so we've not had a chance to process everything yet but around 500 people turned up.

“We had around 35 people who volunteered, 11 people playing on each side with four or five subs, as well as my dad and Ryan's dad acting as managers on each side and a couple of referees.”

The money will be donated to Wakefield Hospice.

A tombola was also held along with a raffle, a barbecue and a bake sale.

The top prizes included a three piece outdoor furniture set donated by Akula Living, a three night stay for people donated by Blue Room Hostel Newquay, four tickets and a three course meal donated by Wakefield Trinity, eight Top Temptation tickets by First Direct and a round of golf for people at Low Laithes Golf Club, alongside many other companies who and individuals who donated prizes.

Last month the couple raised £5,175 for the hospice by completing The Yorkshire Three Peaks, bringing their total to £11,409.Clara said: “I would like to say thank you to my employer, Howard’s Civil Engineering, who gave me the idea to fundraise and my old business, Map Ventilations, who donated £500.