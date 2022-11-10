The staff work in a range of roles across the 66-bedded care home in which specialises in the provision of nursing, residential dementia and dementia nursing and is part of the nationwide Maria Mallaband Care Group.

The most longstanding member of the team is Margaret Clapham who works as a Domestic Assistant in the laundry and has been with the home 27 years, having started out in 1995.

Also among this group of stalwarts is Adam Colbeck, Deputy Manager, who started at the home in 2005 as care practitioner, working his way to become senior care assistant before taking on the role of Deputy Manager at the home.

The team at Croft House celebrating

Adam said: “Croft House is like a family. We all look out for each other and care for each other like our own. I think this shows in the long service of some of our core staff who work in the domestic team.”

Altogether, the group of long-serving staff comprises: Margret Clapham, Domestic Assistant in the laundry with 27 years’ service; Adam Colbeck, Deputy Manager, with 17 years; Claire Goodlad, a care practitioner with 17 years’ service, Linda Sheared, a carer of 16 years at the home; Lisa Walton a carer with 15 years; Stephe Smith, the Cook of 15 years, and Head Housekeeper Michele Hawker, with 14 years’ service.

Care home manager, Rob Ashton said: “I think it is a real testimony to the company and the training and development opportunities it provides that these team members have been able to build their careers within this home, progressing and taking up new opportunities as they arose.