Lucky in love! £50K bingo jackpot spells wedding bells for Wakefield winner

A Wakefield bingo player and his partner are planning the wedding of their dreams after he won a life-changing £50,000 at Mecca Bingo last weekend.

Ryan Hyde scooped the jackpot on June 30 playing on the National Bingo Game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He had been playing with a traditional paper ticket and dabber pen when he realised he had a full ‘house’ within 16 numbers being called, triggering the huge £50,000 jackpot prize!

Ryan Hyde celebrates with Mecca’s Keeley Pape

Ryan, 29, is a regular customer at the club on Westgate Leisure Park, attending weekly games with his mum, Theresa, so they can spend quality time together.

Having scooped the jackpot, he plans to put his winnings towards a dream wedding to his fiancee next year.

Ryan said: “I couldn’t believe it when my numbers came up, I looked at my mum and she told me to put my hand up, I was basically paralysed!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The whole thing is a bit of a blur, I felt like I couldn’t even really see after I won, it was so surreal!

“All I can say is that you never truly know when your luck is in. This night has changed my life in so many ways! I’ll be able to put the winnings towards my wedding next year which really is a dream come true.”

Mel Kassim, general manager at Mecca Bingo Wakefield said: “We’re always thrilled for our winners but the £50k National Bingo Game jackpot really is a life-changing moment.

"The atmosphere was absolutely electric and it’s all everyone has been talking about since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad