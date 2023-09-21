News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody
Musk's Neuralink approved to recruit humans for a brain implant

Lucky Wakefield resident wins £1.38 million from £2 stake in online bingo

A lucky Wakefield resident has won £1.38 million playing online bingo.
By Shawna Healey
Published 21st Sep 2023, 13:30 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The jackpot – the largest amount of money ever handed out by Buzz Bingo – was won from a £2 stake on the firm’s Genie Jackpots game.

The winner, who has not been named but goes by the chat name Pottsy25, is a regular player who started in 2019.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They said: "I thought I’d won £100,000 at first but to find out it was over £1.3million was just another level!

The winner wants to buy a bungalow for their mum with the winnings.The winner wants to buy a bungalow for their mum with the winnings.
The winner wants to buy a bungalow for their mum with the winnings.
Most Popular

“We all speak about what we'd do if we won but now it's actually happened I'm not exactly sure. It hasn't sunk in yet but I'm just so happy!

“I do know that I’m going to share some with my brother though and I’d like to buy a bungalow for my mum.

"My neighbours have been really good to me through a difficult time of loss so I’ll definitely be treating them too.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I already had a trip to Skegness booked so I’m going to celebrate there, relax and really think about what else I’ll do with the money.”

The lucky buzzbingo.com player from Wakefield won over £1.38 million from a £2 stake on the Genie Jackpots game.The lucky buzzbingo.com player from Wakefield won over £1.38 million from a £2 stake on the Genie Jackpots game.
The lucky buzzbingo.com player from Wakefield won over £1.38 million from a £2 stake on the Genie Jackpots game.

David Evans, digital director at Buzz Bingo, said: “We’re ecstatic to be celebrating Pottsy25’s win -the biggest we’ve ever seen both online and in our clubs!

"To see a £2 stake turn into £1.38 million is absolutely mind-blowing and we couldn’t be happier for our lucky member.

“We absolutely love making winners and as our community continues to grow, we’re so excited to be part of the next life-changing win.”