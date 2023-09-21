Lucky Wakefield resident wins £1.38 million from £2 stake in online bingo
The jackpot – the largest amount of money ever handed out by Buzz Bingo – was won from a £2 stake on the firm’s Genie Jackpots game.
The winner, who has not been named but goes by the chat name Pottsy25, is a regular player who started in 2019.
They said: "I thought I’d won £100,000 at first but to find out it was over £1.3million was just another level!
“We all speak about what we'd do if we won but now it's actually happened I'm not exactly sure. It hasn't sunk in yet but I'm just so happy!
“I do know that I’m going to share some with my brother though and I’d like to buy a bungalow for my mum.
"My neighbours have been really good to me through a difficult time of loss so I’ll definitely be treating them too.
“I already had a trip to Skegness booked so I’m going to celebrate there, relax and really think about what else I’ll do with the money.”
David Evans, digital director at Buzz Bingo, said: “We’re ecstatic to be celebrating Pottsy25’s win -the biggest we’ve ever seen both online and in our clubs!
"To see a £2 stake turn into £1.38 million is absolutely mind-blowing and we couldn’t be happier for our lucky member.
“We absolutely love making winners and as our community continues to grow, we’re so excited to be part of the next life-changing win.”