Luke's 5k a day dash for Wakefield Hospice in memory of step-dad and grandad

Luke, 37, who is originally from Wakefield but now lives in Wyke with partner Leanne and their three children aged nine, four and eight months, is running 5k every day throughout July for Wakefield Hospice and has already raised more than £1,600.

Self-employed Luke, who works in TV and film construction, can’t speak highly enough of the hospice and it’s carers who took such great care of his grandad, Morris Bennett and step-dad Phil McDade.

Morris sadly died in January this year and Phil in May.

Luke with mum and Phil's wife, Sandra McDade and Phi's daughters Melissa and Claire.

Luke said: “The hospice is somewhere you can drive past every day and not realise just how important what they do is. You don’t really give it a second thought until you need it.

“It’s a brilliant place, so calm and peaceful. It really opened my eyes. The care they give is second-to-none.”

A week-and-a-half before he passed away, Phil and Luke’s mum, Sandra, celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary at the hospice.

"They let us have a big room and invite friends and family for a party. They really do go above and beyond to help everybody. It was amazing.”

Phil McDade sadly lost his battle with cancer on May 25.

Luke is hoping to finish his challenge by either running from the hospice to where Phil is buried at Sugar Lane Cemetery in Wakefield, or visa-versa.

To his justgiving page, click here.

Luke’s dad, Brian, said: “What he’s doing is amazing. We’re all proud of him.”