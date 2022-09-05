Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The lunchtime gigs are back at 1pm on Tuesday September 6 with a host of exciting performances lined up for the weeks and months ahead.

This week, the concert series returns with an organ recital by Wakefield Cathedral’s own assistant director of music, James Bowstead.

Each concert lasts around 45 minutes, with no booking necessary – all are welcome to come into the cathedral and enjoy the live music on offer.

Entry is free and donations are kindly accepted post-concert, with all proceeds going to support Wakefield Cathedral’s continued work across the community.

The Cathedral is also recruiting children aged between eight and 14 to join the Wakefield Cathedral Choir.

Email Dr Ed Jones for more information on the children’s choir [email protected]