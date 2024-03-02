Lupset accident: Tragedy as man dies after being hit by car in Wakefield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police were called to Dewsbury Road at the junction with Waterton Road in Lupset shortly after 2pm yesterday (Friday).

An 80-year-old Wakefield man was crossing the road when he was hit by a blue Vauxhall Astra.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was rushed to hospital with serious head injuries but he could not be saved and police have said he died today.

The accident happened yesterday in Lupset

The Major Collision and Enquiry Team (MCET) would like to speak to anyone who witnessed or has dashcam footage of the accident.

They are also keen to speak to anyone who saw the car or the man before it happened.