Lupset accident: Tragedy as man dies after being hit by car in Wakefield
Police were called to Dewsbury Road at the junction with Waterton Road in Lupset shortly after 2pm yesterday (Friday).
An 80-year-old Wakefield man was crossing the road when he was hit by a blue Vauxhall Astra.
He was rushed to hospital with serious head injuries but he could not be saved and police have said he died today.
The Major Collision and Enquiry Team (MCET) would like to speak to anyone who witnessed or has dashcam footage of the accident.
They are also keen to speak to anyone who saw the car or the man before it happened.
Anyone who can help should contact MCET by calling 101 or using the live chat at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat, referencing police log 0823 of March 1.