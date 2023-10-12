M1 and M62 closed due to multi-vehicle crash and lorry fire
and live on Freeview channel 276
The M1 is closed northbound and parts of the M62 is closed Westbound.
National highways say a 'complicated recovery' is underway on the M1 between junction 37 and junction 38 at Barnsley, due to a multi-vehicle collision, which happened just before 2am this morning.
The M1 was closed in both directions. It has now re-opened southbound but there is queueing traffic through Barnsley.
Two cars and an LGV were involved in the collision.
The cars have been recovered from the scene. But emergency services are now working to move the lorry involved.
National Highways said: "Once recovery is completed clear up work can begin with treatment of a substantial oil spillage across the carriageway.
"Assessments on the road surface and central reservation barrier will then be required, with any potential emergency repairs needing to take place before the road can reopen."
A lorry fire has also caused travel disruption on the M62 westbound this morning.
The road has now reopened between J32 at Pontefract and J31 Hopetown following an earlier lorry fire.
Lanes one and two remain closed for recovery and the road surface will also be assessed for damage.
Drivers are being advised to avoid the area and allow extra time for their journeys.