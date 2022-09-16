M1 and M62 closures to start next week until summer 2023 for barrier works

From Monday, September 26, work will begin on the M1 between junction 42 (Lofthouse) and 43 (Belle Isle), and on the M621 near junction 7 (Stourton).

The scheme will involve replacing more than 3.8km of the existing steel central barrier with a concrete barrier. The lighting on this stretch of road will also be upgraded to LED.

Concrete barriers are even stronger than metal ones and significantly reduce the risk of vehicles crossing over from one carriageway to another, improving safety and reducing the duration of incident-related congestion.

They are also virtually maintenance free and will last twice as long as normal metal barriers, with far less need for closures for routine repairs.

Once work on the M1 barrier has started, the scheme will move on to include work on the barrier of the M62 between junctions 29 (Lofthouse) and 28 (Tingley) at a date to be confirmed.

The entire scheme is expected to be completed in summer 2023.

From September 26 – 30: Overnight north and southbound lane one and hard shoulder closures between junction 42 and junction 7 of the M621 for installation of CCTV and speed cameras

From October 1 – 5: Four nights of full carriageway closures southbound, M621 Junction 7 to M1 junction 43

From October 5 – 9: Four nights of full carriageway closures northbound, M1 Junction 42 to M621 Junction 7.

These closures will be in place between 8pm and 6am.

From Saturday, October 1, installation of the temporary steel barrier will start, which will mean the outside lane on the M1 northbound and southbound between junction 42 and the M621 junction 7 will be closed until the main scheme construction works have been completed.

This lane will be closed 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with a 50mph speed limit in force on the remaining lanes. The rest of the motorway will run under narrow lanes.

Free recovery will be in place throughout the scheme.