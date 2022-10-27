The M1 at Flushdyke will close while essential bridge works are carried out.

National Highways is replacing the joints on the two interchange bridges on junction 40 of the M1 (Flushdyke) starting next week.

The joints allow the bridge to naturally contract and expand in differing weather conditions and with movement from traffic.

The structures are also being resurfaced, while there will also be renewed road markings and drainage.

Overnight work is due to start on Monday, October 31, with the aim of completing in mid-December. Work will take place between 8pm and 6am but may start earlier if traffic numbers in the area are low.

Full closures will be in place on the bridge deck and the roundabout from 8pm until 6am on the below dates:

*North Bridge Monday, November 7.

*South Bridge Tuesday, November 8.

Following the full closures, work will be completed under lane closures, with one lane remaining open on the bridge and the roundabout. Lane closures will also be scheduled underneath the bridge on the M1.

National Highways Project Manager Gordon Behrens said: “We realise that this work may cause delay and disruption and have worked across all projects to minimise the impact on people’s journeys as much as we can.

"Where possible, anyone planning to travel in this area while work is taking place should plan for longer journeys or choose another route if one is available.