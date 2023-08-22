M1 Wakefield fatal crash: Family pays tribute to 17-year-old 'beautiful soul' as she dies in hospital

Elise Thomas was left with life-threatening injuries after the crash on the M1 southbound carriageway, just before junction 39, at 8.29am on Saturday August 12.

Elise Thomas was left with life-threatening injuries after the crash on the M1 southbound carriageway, just before junction 39, at 8.29am on Saturday August 12.

Elise, of Driffield, was a passenger in a Ford Fiesta which had come to a stop due to a suspected tyre blow out.

The stationary car was struck by a silver Vauxhall Corsa.

The teenager was rushed to hospital for treatment and other people in the car were also treated for injuries. West Yorkshire Police have now confirmed that Elise died in hospital on Friday.

Her heartbroken family have paid tribute to the teenager as police continue to investigate the crash.

In a statement, they said: “Elise was a beautiful soul. She was an inspiration to others and was amazingly talented with her photography.

"Even at such a young age she was successful. Everything she touched turned to gold”.