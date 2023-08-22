News you can trust since 1852
M1 Wakefield fatal crash: Family pays tribute to 17-year-old 'beautiful soul' as she dies in hospital

A 17-year-old girl has died in hospital after a crash on the M1 at Wakefield.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 15:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 15:04 BST
Elise Thomas was left with life-threatening injuries after the crash on the M1 southbound carriageway, just before junction 39, at 8.29am on Saturday August 12.
Elise Thomas was left with life-threatening injuries after the crash on the M1 southbound carriageway, just before junction 39, at 8.29am on Saturday August 12.



Elise, of Driffield, was a passenger in a Ford Fiesta which had come to a stop due to a suspected tyre blow out.

The stationary car was struck by a silver Vauxhall Corsa.

The teenager was rushed to hospital for treatment and other people in the car were also treated for injuries. West Yorkshire Police have now confirmed that Elise died in hospital on Friday.

Her heartbroken family have paid tribute to the teenager as police continue to investigate the crash.

In a statement, they said: “Elise was a beautiful soul. She was an inspiration to others and was amazingly talented with her photography.

"Even at such a young age she was successful. Everything she touched turned to gold”.

Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team are continuing their investigation and are asking anyone who saw the crash, or has dashcam or phone footage of it, to contact them on 101 or via the Live Chat, referencing log 438 of August 12.

