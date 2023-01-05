M62 and M1 motorway closures at Wakefield as barrier and lighting upgrade continues

The upgrades are on the M62 between junctions 28 (Tingley) and 29 (Lofthouse). The scheme will involve replacing more than 5km of the existing steel central barrier with a concrete barrier.

Where required, the lighting on this stretch of road will also be upgraded to LED.

The scheme will also include replacing 4km of the current steel central barrier with a concrete one on the M1 between junctions 42 (Lofthouse) and 43 (Belle Isle) and at junction 7 of the M621 (Stourton).

All work is expected to be completed in November 2023.

National Highways Project Manager Daniel Edwards said: “Safety is our top priority, and these improvements will improve journeys for drivers on this section of the M62 and M1.

"They will see longer-term benefits as concrete barriers are stronger than steel ones, which will reduce the risk of vehicles crossing from one carriageway to the other. They also last far longer than metal, which means fewer closures for routine repairs in the future.”

Ahead of the start of this work, installation of CCTV and average speed cameras has been taking place around junctions 28 and 29 of the M62 and junction 42 of the M1 since early December.

Closures and diversions

Further enabling works will begin on Monday which will include resurfacing the hard shoulder and other lanes, alongside verge barrier work.

To keep the workforce safe while this is carried out, full closures will be in place on the M62 between junctions 28 and 29.

To keep disruption to a minimum, work is being carried out between 8pm and 6am the following morning, when traffic is lightest.

The closures are:

Westbound: Monday, January 9 to Friday, January 13.

Eastbound: Saturday, January 14 to Thursday, January 19.

During the overnight closures, a fully- signed diversion route will be in place. The carriageway will be fully open in each direction throughout the day.

On either of the two schemes, carriageway closures will not be put in place in both directions at the same time.

After these activities have been undertaken, the next stage of the scheme will involve lane closures on the M62 and the M1.

These are due in place 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Updates on the lane closures will be shared on the National Highways’ Yorkshire and North East website and social media channels when they are confirmed.

Daniel said: “While we will do our best to keep any disruption to a minimum, some delays are unfortunately expected in this area, especially at peak times. We apologise for any disruption caused by the work.

“We advise drivers planning to travel in this area to allow more time for their journeys and avoid peak times if at all possible.”

Anyone with any queries about the work can contact 0300 123 5000 or email [email protected]

