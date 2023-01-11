National Highways is upgrading 5km of steel central barrier to concrete on the M62 between junctions 28 (Tingley) and 29 (Lofthouse). Lighting on this stretch of road will also be upgraded.

The scheme will later go on to replace 4km of the steel central barrier with a concrete one on the M1 between junctions 42 (Lofthouse) and 43 (Belle Isle) and at junction 7 of the M621 (Stourton).

Work is taking place to prepare the motorway throughout this week, including resurfacing the hard shoulder and verge barrier work.

The M62 near junction 29 Lofthouse Interchange

Closures and diversions

Between Saturday, January 14 and Thursday, January 19, full overnight closures will be in place on the M62 eastbound between junctions 28 and 29. The closures will be in place between 8pm and 6am each night.

Narrow lanes will be put in place on this stretch of road on January 14 and January 15.

Then, from January 16, a temporary central safety barrier will be installed to keep the workforce safe. From this date, a 50mph speed limit will also be in place on the eastbound carriageway between junctions 28 and 29.

The outside lane will also be closed 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Traffic will run under narrow lanes with the hard shoulder used to keep three lanes running during the work over Tingley Interchange.

The following weeks will see the work moving to the westbound carriageway of the M62 as well as the M1.

On Friday, January 20, the M62 westbound between junctions 29 and 28 will be closed overnight to prepare the stretch of road for work on this side of the motorway.

Times and dates for future full and lane closures will be shared via the National Highways’ Yorkshire and North East website, news bulletins and social media channels as they are confirmed.

All work is expected to be completed in November 2023.

National Highways Project Manager Daniel Edwards said: “We have done our best to mitigate the potential for delays by keeping three lanes of traffic running, only putting full closures in place overnight when traffic is lightest and and making sure everybody is kept informed of the closures. However, we are unfortunately expecting to see some significant delays, especially at peak times.

“We strongly advise people planning to travel in this area to plan their journeys in advance, avoid busy periods and find alternative routes if this is possible, as well as allowing more time to reach their destination.

“We apologise in advance for any disruption. Once the work is complete, drivers will see longer-term benefits because the concrete barriers reduce the need for routine repairs in the future.”

Anyone with any queries about the work can contact 0300 123 5000 or email [email protected]