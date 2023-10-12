News you can trust since 1852
M62 near Pontefract now reopen following earlier lorry fire

By Leanne Clarke
Published 12th Oct 2023, 14:20 BST- 1 min read
The M62 in West Yorkshire has fully reopened following an earlier lorry fire between junctions 32 (Pontefract) and 31 (Hopetown).The M62 in West Yorkshire has fully reopened following an earlier lorry fire between junctions 32 (Pontefract) and 31 (Hopetown).
The M62 in West Yorkshire has fully reopened following an earlier lorry fire between junctions 32 (Pontefract) and 31 (Hopetown).

Following a mechanical failure a lorry carrying a large number of white goods caught fire shortly before 3am on the westbound carriagway.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service attended alongside West Yorkshire Police and National Highways Traffic Officers.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service left scene at 4.40am once it was established the fire had been fully extinguished and contained.

West Yorkshire Police remained on scene until 5.15am when National Highways service providers arrived to remove debris from the carriageway and begin an assessment for potential damage caused to the road surface.

Due to the nature of the load and the damage caused to the vehicle specialist recovery, including a crane, was required.

The carriageway was fully reopened shortly before 2pm.

