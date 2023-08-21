National Highways has now replaced the steel barrier on the M62 between junctions 28 at Tingley and 29 at Lofthouse, with a concrete one, with new lighting also installed.

Concrete barriers are safer than steel ones as they are stronger, reducing the risk of vehicles crossing from one carriageway to the other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also last longer than metal, which will mean fewer closures for routine repairs in the future and therefore less disruption.

The M1 / M62 Lofthouse Interchange. A central barrier upgrade has been taking place on the M62 and the M1 in this area since January

National Highways Project Manager Daniel Edwards said: “We’re very pleased to say the barrier has now been completed, well ahead of autumn as originally scheduled.

"We have been working a mix of night and day shifts to finish this scheme as safely and quickly as possible, doing our best to keep disruption to a minimum.

“We appreciate this scheme has caused delays since it began in January and we’re very grateful to road users for bearing with us while we’ve worked to get it completed. Once again, thank you for your patience.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The outside lane of the eastbound carriageway has now reopened.

However, part of the lane is still narrowed underneath the Dolphin Lane footbridge near Thorpe on the Hill, which is currently undergoing remedial work.

On the westbound carriageway, a short stretch of the outside lane also remains closed around the footbridge. The work on the footbridge is due to be completed in mid-September.

Since the upgrade began in January, National Highways has also improved around three miles of drainage, waterproofed the central reserve of two bridges and carried out further general maintenance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to the barrier upgrade, there will be further safety improvements and smoother journeys as this section of the M62 is due to be resurfaced.

Alongside the work on the M62, around 2.5 miles of the central barrier is currently being upgraded between junctions 42 of the M1 (Lofthouse) and 43 (Belle Isle) and at junction 7 of the M621 (Stourton). This is expected to finish in the coming weeks.