M62 slip road to remain closed due to burst water main
Drivers across West Yorkshire are being advised that a slip road on the M62 has been closed to allow for an emergency repair to a burst water main and resurfacing.
By Leanne Clarke
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
The eastbound exit slip road of the M62 at junction 30 is shut and repair work has been carried out on the burst main.
However, the carriageway surface requires planing out and resurfacing.
Anti-skid surfacing will also have to be applied.
Yorkshire Water advise that the slip road affected by the burst main is likely to re-open on Thursday (February 23) morning.