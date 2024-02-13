Macy Burrow to take to the stage again at Yorkshire Choice Awards gala dinner

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Macy, who is currently a student at Scala Performing Arts School in Leeds, delivered an outstanding performance on the Yorkshire Choice stage last year, making it fitting to invite her back as one of its star acts.

At just 12-years-old, Macy has already left her mark on both stage and screen, appearing in various productions at the Theatre Royal, Wakefield, including Dick Whittington, School of Rock, and Sleeping Beauty.

Beyond her acting talents, Macy is known for her heartfelt fundraising efforts, supporting her dad Rob and the family in raising awareness for MND, even participating in events such as the Leeds Fun Run, pushing Rob around the course alongside her sister Maya and brother Jackson.

Macy's confidence shines both on and off-camera, as evidenced by her appearances at prestigious events like the National Television Awards and the Sports Personality of the Year Awards.

She has been interviewed on This Morning, Look North, and BBC Radio Leeds, including a notable interview when Rob received his CBE from Prince William.

Rob expressed his pride, saying: "Seeing Macy perform last year at the Yorkshire Choice Awards made me the proudest dad on the planet, and I can’t wait to see her on stage once again."

