Major disruption expected as the A1 shuts this weekend for maintenance

Diversions and disruptions are expected at the Darrington Interchange as National Highways move onto the road for the second phase of works.

Phase one was carried out before Christmas which caused severe delays.

The southbound carriageway will shut from 9pm tonight, Friday, February 18, to 6am Monday, February 21.

Delays are expected on the A1.

Then next weekend, the northbound will shut from 9pm on Friday, February 25, to 6am Monday, February 28.

There are also four overnight closures, from 9pm to 6am, on February 23 and 24 for the southbound, and on March 2 and 3 on the northbound.

National Highways is putting in place fully-signed diversions and there will be advanced warnings on the M1, M62 and A1M across the region.

Coun Matthew Morley, cabinet member for planning and highways at Wakefield Council said: “We recognise that essential maintenance work needs to be carried out, but after the major disruption that phase one caused on the lead up to Christmas period in Pontefract, with high volumes of traffic using local roads and its impact on residents, we are pleased National Highways reviewed and changed the way this stage of work will be carried out.

“With the latest works to take place over two weekends and with the four overnight closures, the new programme is aimed at reducing the impact on the local road network as much as possible, well as minimising the time taken to carry out the works.