Make it a double....Wakefield city centre Wetherspoon's to become TWICE the size, if expansion plans are approved

The popular pub chain has submitted plans to Wakefield Council to make use of the Tavern, which shut four years ago.

It would see the existing Six Chimneys would expand into the empty premises, and also take over empty three shop units on Lower Warrengate.

A new courtyard beer garden covering more than 3,000 sq ft and fitted with over 200 seats is proposed, with one of the empty shop units being converted into a cask cellar viewable to the public.

The Six Chimneys could double in size.

A first-floor roof garden is proposed with more than 50 seats, as well as an upstairs indoor seating area.

The internal ground-floor space will also more than double in size if the plans are approved.

JD Wetherspoon's runs more than 900 pubs across Britain, and is popular with customers due to its prices for both food and drinks being lower than many other pubs.

The Wakey Tavern shut in 2018 for refurbishment - which included unique plans to open a fish and chip counter inside the pub.

The Wakey Tavern has been empty for nearly four years.

But shortly after work began, workmen downed tools after the holding group responsible for the pub was thought to have gone into administration.

The pub, which was formerly known as Bar Zeus, was then put on the market by administrators in 2019.

A fresh attempt to market the pub was made last year.