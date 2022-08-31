Make sure you are registered to vote for next election

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wakefield Council is required to ensure that records are up to date before the next elections and will be contacting all residential households in the district from Monday by letter, email or a phone call.

With elections due to take place on May 4 2023, it’s an important opportunity for people to make sure they can take part.

When contacted, residents will need to check to see if the information for their household is correct, and to report any changes.

The council will be contacting people this week.

This will ensure that the council can keep the electoral register up to date and identify any residents who are not yet registered to take part in future elections.

Recent home movers in particular are urged to check their details.

Gillian Marshall, Wakefield Council’s Electoral Registration Officer, said: “It will only take a few minutes to check and update the details for the whole household. For those that receive a letter, if you need any support to fill in your form, please contact our electoral services team who will be happy to help.

“If your details are not up to date on the electoral register, it may also lead to problems obtaining credit or opening bank accounts as credit reference companies rely on the register for background information. Registering to vote can help your credit score.”