Man and woman in their 20s seriously injured as car crashes into tree in Wakefield
A man and woman, both in their 20s, were seriously injured in a crash in Wakefield yesterday morning.
It happened at about 8.10am on Sunday when a white Nissan 307Z crashed into a tree as it drove along Hall Field Lane, towards Royston.
The driver, a man in his 20s, suffered injuries which are described as life threatening.
His female passenger, who is also in her 20s, suffered serious injuries.
Anyone who witnessed the vehicle’s driving prior to the collision or who has footage that will assist is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit on 101, or by using the LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting log 0363 of 26 March.