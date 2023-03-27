Man and woman in their 20s seriously injured as car crashes into tree in Wakefield

It happened at about 8.10am on Sunday when a white Nissan 307Z crashed into a tree as it drove along Hall Field Lane, towards Royston.

The driver, a man in his 20s, suffered injuries which are described as life threatening.

His female passenger, who is also in her 20s, suffered serious injuries.

