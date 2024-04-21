Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Emergency services were called at 10.06pm on Friday night (April 19) to reports of a car hitting a pedestrian on Pontefract Road and the driver involved failed to stop at the scene.

A silver Peugeot 307 was located by police nearby on Headlands Lane, which is believed to be the vehicle involved in the collision.

A 30-year-old man was arrested and is currently in custody.

Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision in Knottingley in which a pedestrian was seriously injured.

The pedestrian, a man in his 70s, was taken to hospital where his injuries are serious but not thought to be life threatening.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed this collision or who has dashcam footage of the vehicle involved both in the lead up to or following this collision.