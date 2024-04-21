Man arrested after elderly pedestrian hit by car Knottingley
Emergency services were called at 10.06pm on Friday night (April 19) to reports of a car hitting a pedestrian on Pontefract Road and the driver involved failed to stop at the scene.
A silver Peugeot 307 was located by police nearby on Headlands Lane, which is believed to be the vehicle involved in the collision.
A 30-year-old man was arrested and is currently in custody.
The pedestrian, a man in his 70s, was taken to hospital where his injuries are serious but not thought to be life threatening.
Police are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed this collision or who has dashcam footage of the vehicle involved both in the lead up to or following this collision.
Man arrested after elderly pedestrian hit by car on Pontefract RoadAnyone with information is asked to make contact via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13240210046.