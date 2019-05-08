Man dies after bridge fall and motorcyclist killed in crash on M62

Police confirm two men have died in seperate incidents on the M62 this morning.

Officers were called to the exit slip road of the M62 eastbound carriageway at junction 24 at 1am this morning following a collision involving a motorcyclist and a stationary vehicle.

The 50-year-old motorcyclist from outside of West Yorkshire died as a result of the collision.

The M62 was closed in both directions between junctions 22 and 24 as a result of this collision and a separate incident in the Scammonden Bridge area of the motorway.

Both carriageways of the motorway were closed to allow the emergency services to go about their work, causing significant traffic disruption both on the M62 and surrounding road network.

Motorists caught up in traffic delays this morning have been praised by police for their patience.

Detective Superintendent Jim Griffiths of the Major Collision Enquiry Team (MCET), said: “The two incidents meant there was a significant impact on the road network – especially for motorists looking to get to work in and around ‘rush hour’.

“I appreciate that the closures caused significant disruption but they were necessary to allow the emergency services to go about their work. Any decision to close the motorway is not taken lightly and the road has now reopened.

“I would like to thank motorists who were caught up in the traffic for their patience and understanding as we worked to investigate what had happened and to get the road reopened.”

Any witnesses to the collision are asked to call police on 101 quoting log 47 of Wednesday 8 May.