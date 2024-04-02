Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police were called to the scene on the M62 yesterday (April 1) evening, where roads were closed in both directions for several hours.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “At 6.15pm yesterday (Monday), police received reports that a male had fallen from a bridge over the M62 between junctions 23 and 24.

"Emergency services attended and found the male, who was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.