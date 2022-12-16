It happened at about 4.19pm (Thursday), close to Junction 41 of the A1 Southbound.

It involved a Ford Galaxy, a Seat Ateca, a Ford Fiesta and a Fiat 500, all of which were travelling in the same direction.

The Ateca driver, a 47-year-old man, received treatment at the scene but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police are appealing for information following a fatal road traffic collision in Ferrybridge.

A 61-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in custody at this time.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or what happened prior to it is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team on 101, or by using the LiveChat on the West Yorkshire Police website.

