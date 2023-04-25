Man dies in Wakefield as police called by ambulance service
Emergency service were called to house in Wakefield this morning following reports of a man being found unresponsive.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 25th Apr 2023, 13:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 13:17 BST
A police spokeswoman said police were contacted by the ambulance service at 9.14am to a report of a male found unresponsive at a property off Flanshaw Lane.
The man, in his 50s, was sadly died a short time later.
The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.