Man dies in Wakefield as police called by ambulance service

Emergency service were called to house in Wakefield this morning following reports of a man being found unresponsive.

By Leanne Clarke
Published 25th Apr 2023, 13:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 13:17 BST

A police spokeswoman said police were contacted by the ambulance service at 9.14am to a report of a male found unresponsive at a property off Flanshaw Lane.

The man, in his 50s, was sadly died a short time later.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

Emergency service were called to the house this morning.
