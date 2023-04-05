Man in coma with catalogue of injuries 10 days after horrific Wakefield car crash

Jack Linehan suffered a catalogue of injuries in the accident off Hall Filed Lane on the morning of Sunday, March 26.

The 28-year-old was in a white Nissan 307Z which hit a tree.

His girlfriend, who was also in the car, suffered a broken leg and Jack had to be airlifted to hospital with several very serious injuries

Jack Linehan

They include fractures to his spine in two places, a compressed spinal cord, swelling to the brain and multiple broken bones.

Jack has undergone surgery but doctors will not know the full extent of the damage caused until he wakes up.

“Myself and his mum are going to visit him every day,” said his dad Andy, from Stainland, near Halifax, who runs The Griffin pub in Barkisland.

"He is part of Preston Arm Wrestling Club and he looks after himself.

"He’s a very likeable lad.”

Jack was due to start a new job at Metropolitan CCTV and Security Services, who have launched a fundraiser for him and his family.

The firm has said: “After Jack impressed us and accepted the position within our team, we class him as one of our own.”

People have been rushing to donate, and it has already collected over £3,500.

"I was overwhelmed when they started the fundraiser,” said Andy. “It never every crossed my mind but he is going to need specialist equipment and physio.”