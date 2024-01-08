Man injured after being struck by train at South Kirkby
A man was injured after being struck by a train in South Kirkby on Saturday evening.
The incident took place at 6.54pm at Bracken Hill, South Kirkby, Pontefract.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "We received a call from British Transport Police with reports of a male being struck by a train.
"Trains had been stopped in both directions and the male was found conscious and breathing.
"Fire service crews assisted paramedics with extricating casualty onto a long board and into the ambulance."
Emergency services from South Kirkby, Pontefract and Featherstone and a Technical Rescue Unit and CLM vehicle attended the scene.