Man injured after being struck by train at South Kirkby

A man was injured after being struck by a train in South Kirkby on Saturday evening.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 8th Jan 2024, 09:23 GMT
Emergency services from South Kirkby, Pontefract and Featherstone and a Technical Rescue Unit and CLM vehicle attended the scene.Emergency services from South Kirkby, Pontefract and Featherstone and a Technical Rescue Unit and CLM vehicle attended the scene.
Emergency services from South Kirkby, Pontefract and Featherstone and a Technical Rescue Unit and CLM vehicle attended the scene.

The incident took place at 6.54pm at Bracken Hill, South Kirkby, Pontefract.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "We received a call from British Transport Police with reports of a male being struck by a train.

"Trains had been stopped in both directions and the male was found conscious and breathing.

"Fire service crews assisted paramedics with extricating casualty onto a long board and into the ambulance."

