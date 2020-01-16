Man pronounced dead on Castleford street

A man has died after suffering a medical episode in Castleford this morning.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police confirmed they had been called at 7.46am by the ambulance service to reports that a man was having a suspected medical episode.

A man has died after suffering a medical episode in Castleford this morning. Photo: Google Maps

Officers attended the scene, on Nidd Drive, off Stansfield Road, where the man was pronounced dead.

Police are not treating the death as suspicious.

A police spokesperson said: "At 7.46 this morning police were called by the ambulance service to Nidd Drive in Castleford to reports a man was having a suspected medical episode.

"The man was pronounced dead a short while later.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner."