A man died after being found with injuries on a Castleford street.

Police confirmed they had been called by the ambulance service to reports of a man injured on Denton Terrace, Castleford, on Saturday, November 16 at 5.22pm.

The man, in his 30s, was pronounced dead a short time later.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police confirmed that he is believed to have suffered a medical episode.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file has been passed to the Coroner.