Man suffers life-threatening injuries following electric bike collision in Wakefield
Roads policing officers are appealing for witnesses following the collision, which involved an electric-powered bicycle on a footpath on the A6194, Neil Fox Way, shortly after 4.55pm.
Emergency services including an air ambulance attended the scene and the rider, a man in his 60s, was taken to hospital with serious head injuries.
Police are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, particularly passing motorists who may have dashcam footage, to contact West Yorkshire Police’s Roads PolicingUnit by calling 101 or to go online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 1331 of 3/9.