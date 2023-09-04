Police are appealing for witnesses of an incident that left one man with life-threatening injuries.

Roads policing officers are appealing for witnesses following the collision, which involved an electric-powered bicycle on a footpath on the A6194, Neil Fox Way, shortly after 4.55pm.

Emergency services including an air ambulance attended the scene and the rider, a man in his 60s, was taken to hospital with serious head injuries.

