"Manchester United? Yuck!": Little Leeds United fan with leukaemia turns down Ashley Young - but gets a better Christmas present instead

A little Leeds United fan turned up his nose when a Manchester United player visited him in hospital - but he ended up with a much better Christmas present instead.

Eddie Franks, 4, was in Manchester Royal Children's Hospital when Manchester United's Ashley Young paid a visit to say hello to children on the haematology ward.

Lee with Eddie and Adam Forshaw.

He was offered a gift box and a Man U kit, but Eddie, proudly wearing his Whites shirt, was having none of it - saying 'er, yuck!'

"Obviously I didn't tell him to say that," joked proud dad Lee.

"When he was offered the kit, I said 'look mate - he's already got the right United kit, a Leeds United kit!'"

There were no hard feelings as Lee, 32, shook Young's hand, but it was a moment of light relief in what has been a tough period for his family.

Eddie in his new kit.

The photo of Eddie looking less than impressed went viral on social media, prompting Leeds United to get in touch.

He was discharged from hospital for Christmas last week, just in time for a visit from midfielder Adam Forshaw.

Lee said: "He is sporting a brand new kit along with plenty of other goodies to keep him occupied for the next few hours at least.

"The cherry on the top of this was an invitation to a game of our choice VIP to meet all the players and watch the game. What a fantastic club we have."

Leeds boxer Josh Warrington has also been in touch to offer his best wishes

Leeds born and bred, Lee moved to Littleborough, near Rochdale, to be nearer his partner, Steph's, family.

Life was good until a few weeks ago, when they noticed Eddie wasn't himself.

Blood tests confirmed he had the blood cancer leukaemia.

"I can't explain how I felt when the words came out of the doctor's mouth," Lee said.

"Everything sort of went upside down."

But Lee said the reaction online to Eddie's story had been "tremendous, heartwarming, uplifting".

"We needed that as a family," he said.

Despite his tough medical treatment, Eddie has been enjoying his brief period in the limelight.

"When he's older, he'll have some brilliant memories to look back on from the club and from the people of Leeds."