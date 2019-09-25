Manor house bidding to become wedding venue

A 15th century manor house could open its doors as a wedding reception venue, if plans are approved.

An application has been submitted to Wakefield Council to allow Hodroyd Hall in Felkirk, close to South Hiendley, to be used for weddings and other social functions.

The three-storey building, off High Well Hill Lane, is set in three acres of land and is Grade-II listed.

Described as an “impressive Elizabethan manor house” it was remodelled in the 17th century and later expanded in the 19th century.

The application has been submitted by the home’s owner, Stephen Aviss.

The application suggests the income from the functions could help continued refurbishment of the hall.

Under the proposals, it would only be available for public hire for just 28 days a year.

It would range from hiring just the ground floor to the entire property with its 11 bedrooms.