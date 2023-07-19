News you can trust since 1852
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

Man's body found in Knottingley woods

The body of a man has been found in a wooded area in Knottingley
By Leanne Clarke
Published 19th Jul 2023, 12:04 BST- 1 min read

West Yorkshire Police said they were called to Holes Lane shortly before 7pm last night (Tuesday) following reports of a concern for the safety of a man.

Officers arrived and found the body of a man.

A police cordon was put in place, which has since been removed by officers.

West Yorkshire Police said they were called to Holes Lane shortly before 7pm last night (Tuesday) following reports of a concern for the safety of a man.West Yorkshire Police said they were called to Holes Lane shortly before 7pm last night (Tuesday) following reports of a concern for the safety of a man.
West Yorkshire Police said they were called to Holes Lane shortly before 7pm last night (Tuesday) following reports of a concern for the safety of a man.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Police were called to Holes Lane, Knottingley, shortly before 7pm last night to a report of a concern for safety for a man.

"The man was pronounced deceased by paramedics a short time later.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file has been prepared for the coroner."

Related topics:Police