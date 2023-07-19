Man's body found in Knottingley woods
West Yorkshire Police said they were called to Holes Lane shortly before 7pm last night (Tuesday) following reports of a concern for the safety of a man.
Officers arrived and found the body of a man.
A police cordon was put in place, which has since been removed by officers.
A West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Police were called to Holes Lane, Knottingley, shortly before 7pm last night to a report of a concern for safety for a man.
"The man was pronounced deceased by paramedics a short time later.
"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file has been prepared for the coroner."