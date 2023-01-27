Man's body found in Ossett
Police have confirmed a man sadly died after emergency services were called out to Wakefield.
By Leanne Clarke
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said emergency services were called to The Greenway in Ossett shortly before 1.15pm on Wednesday, January 25 following reports of concern for a man’s safety.
He said: “Upon arrival at the location, close to Pildacre Lane, it was confirmed that the male had sadly died.
"The death is not being treated as a suspicious incident.”