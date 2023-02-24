Man's body found in River Aire at Kellingley
A body has been found in the River Aire in Kellingley.
North Yorkshire Police say a man's body was found in the River Aire at Kellingley, close to Knottingley, after being called to the spot by a member of the public at about 1.24pm on Wednesday.
A police spokesman said: "The fire service assisted at the scene and the body was recovered by the regional police underwater search unit.
"The scene was stood down at 4.35pm.
"Enquiries are ongoing to identify the man and to examine the circumstances surrounding the death. This includes carrying out checks with other police forces.
"Further updates will be issued when more in known."
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation are asked to make a report via the North Yorkshire Police website or by call 101, option 1, quoting reference number 122300033218 when providing details.