North Yorkshire Police say a man's body was found in the River Aire at Kellingley, close to Knottingley, after being called to the spot by a member of the public at about 1.24pm on Wednesday.

A police spokesman said: "The fire service assisted at the scene and the body was recovered by the regional police underwater search unit.

"The scene was stood down at 4.35pm.

"Enquiries are ongoing to identify the man and to examine the circumstances surrounding the death. This includes carrying out checks with other police forces.

"Further updates will be issued when more in known."

