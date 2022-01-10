Man's body recovered from River Calder in Wakefield

Police recovered a man's body from the River Calder at Chantry Bridge in Wakefield at the weekend.

By Leanne Clarke
Monday, 10th January 2022, 12:16 pm
Officers were called to Chantry Bridge on Saturday night.

Water rescue teams and the fire service attended the scene on Saturday evening.

Police cordoned off an area next to the waterside.

A police spokeswoman said: "Officers were called to Chantry Bridge after a concern for safety shortly before 10pm on Saturday, January 8.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

"A 58-year-old man was found deceased."

Police are not treating his death as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

WakefieldPolice