Man's body recovered from River Calder in Wakefield
Police recovered a man's body from the River Calder at Chantry Bridge in Wakefield at the weekend.
Monday, 10th January 2022, 12:16 pm
Water rescue teams and the fire service attended the scene on Saturday evening.
Police cordoned off an area next to the waterside.
A police spokeswoman said: "Officers were called to Chantry Bridge after a concern for safety shortly before 10pm on Saturday, January 8.
"A 58-year-old man was found deceased."
Police are not treating his death as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.