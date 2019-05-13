Marie Curie hunts for Blooming Great Tea Party hosts

Marie Curie is calling on people from across Yorkshire to hold a Blooming Great Tea Party this summer.

The charity is encouraging friends, family or colleagues to get together for a tea party, bake sale or tea-riffic tea-break so that the charity can continue to provide vital care and support for people living with a terminal illness, and their families. The official tea party weekend is June 21-24, but people can stage an event anytime during June or July.

Visit the Marie Curie website for recipes, tips, a promotional poster, bunting, selfie props, cake labels and party invites. To receive your free fundraising pack, call 0800 716 146 or visit www.mariecurie.org.uk/teaparty.