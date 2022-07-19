Martial arts takeover of social club withdrawn

Plans had been submitted to Wakefield Council’s planning department for the old No1 Club on the corner of Kimberley Street and Green Lane in Featherstone.

Sengoku Martial Arts Ltd had planned to convert the club, having outgrown its current premises in the neighbouring Warwick Hous eon Green Lane.

The planning statement read: “The unit we is currently too small for the increase in demand in life-transforming martial arts programmes.

The No1 Club remains empty.

"This means that the club must find new premises in order to continue.

"The property (No1 Club) has been closed for business now since March 2020 due to the pandemic and has fallen into a state disrepair and has become an eyesore.

"Previously the building has been used as a pub for many years. There are no future plan to open the business again by the current owner.”