Massive Tingley Garden Centre complete with kids soft play, food hall and cafe set to open on Monday

It is the second site for the Bradford-based garden centre, Tong Garden Centre, which opened its popular Mission Out adventure playground back in July

The garden centre complex will provide jobs for more than 250 people and will be home to the 300-seater Blooms Kitchen, Grass Hoppers indoor and outdoor play, Hearty’s Food Hall and a brand new botanically-themed restaurant, The Garden Room, serving lunch and afternoon tea for 140 guests.

The centre’s owners say it has been designed to make the most of the natural landscape and has been developed with sustainability in mind, with air source heating, a solar array, rainwater harvesting tank and 57 electric vehicle charging points, including four rapid chargers.

Tingley MD, Mark Farnsworth, with some of the contractors who worked on developing the site.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Managing Director Mark Farnsworth said: “Having launched Mission Out epic adventure play on the site earlier this summer, we’re proud and excited to open Tingley Garden Centre - our second site.

"We look forward to sharing our inspirational garden and home products, unique new restaurant, Grass Hoppers play area and a warm Yorkshire welcome for our customers, in particular at our Christmas launch day on Thursday, September 29.”

Tingley Garden Centre was designed by architect, Pleydell Smithyman. The main contractors, all Yorkshire-based, include Brambles Construction, ACN Groundworks, TJ Atkin and MSJ Civil Engineers, Waingap Contracts, EBA Climate and Gralyn Joinery.