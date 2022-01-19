Mateusz Lugowski: Police 'will act on any information given' on second anniversary of Wakefield teen's disappearance

Today marks two years since missing Mateusz Lugowski was last seen.

The then 16-year-old was last seen in Wakefield city centre on Sunday, January 19, 2020.

CCTV footage shared by police showed Mateusz travelling by bus into Wakefield, before passing by Domino’s on Chantry Bridge at 3.20pm.

He was last seen in public near the River Calder at Chantry Bridge in Wakefield, behind the Evans Halshaw garage.

For months, West Yorkshire Police used specialist search teams, dogs, drones, helicopters and divers to conduct a thorough search.

But despite extensive searches of the area he has not been seen since.

Mateusz has been described as slim, with short brown hair.

He last seen wearing a blue and black hooded jacket, grey tracksuit bottoms with thick blue stripe, blue trainers with white stripes and a blue rucksack.

Thousands of people have joined a group dedicated to finding the missing teenager, but no evidence linked to his disappearance has ever been found.

This week, posters have been put up around Wakefield in the hope someone may have seen something on the day of his disapperence or have information.

The force stressed that they were not seeking anyone else in connection with the missing teenager, and said they would continue to support his family.

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Jackson said: “We understand that this anniversary will be a significant milestone for Mateusz’s loved ones, who we have supported throughout our investigation.

“We have conducted extensive enquiries over the past two years to try and find Mateusz and we thank the community for their help and support during this time.